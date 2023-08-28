A passion for the culinary arts, music and craft beers, Greg Eddington was happy to bring his talents as a great cook and beermeister to the kitchen and a beer menu. These talents were only out-done by his easy smile, engaging conversations, and his loves: nature, his hometown of Ludington and his children Austin and Alex. Anyone connected with him on Facebook was gifted with his frequent photos of recent meals and walks in nature. And if you were especially fortunate, you had the honor of his Apple pie.
Quick with an offer of help and a positive attitude, Greg’s gracious and generous nature along with his friendly, kind and inviting demeanor made family, friends and strangers alike all feel very welcome. These qualities were some of the many gifts he brought to his careers in printing, financial services, and sales. He was especially proud of his General Contracting skills having designed and built two family homes. Greg was a man who enjoyed life to the fullest, took risks and did things his way.
The daily mantra he lived by and shared with his children each morning was “Work hard, play hard, make someone feel good about their gifts, and have a great day.”
Greg passed away peacefully and quite unexpectedly at his home in Ludington on Aug. 20, 2023. He was preceded by his mother Janet (Woodard) Eddington-Culbertson. He is survived by his children and their mother Austin Eddington, Alex (Eddington) Norris, Bradley Norris and Pam Nuffer; parents Bill and Adolene Eddington and Dick Culbertson; siblings and their spouses Sheila (Eddington) DeCair, Tom Eddington, Cheryl (Eddington) Devola, Alex Eddington; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at The Sessions Room on Oct. 21 from 2-4 p.m., 3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor. https://www.sessionrooma2.com
In lieu of flowers, give yourself a gift of a colonoscopy or make a donation in Greg’s name to CancerCare. https://www.cancercare.org/donate-now