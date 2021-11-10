Gregory J. Heimall, age 77, died peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the side of his wife, “The Love of His Life,” Phyllis. Gregg was born on May 5, 1944, in Newark, N.J., to Leslie and Jeanne (Wasiel) Heimall. He grew up in Union, N.J., where his family lived on the grounds of Tuscan Dairy, near Newark. Gregg’s early childhood was filled with adventures and learning experiences, as his “32 Tuscan Dads” — truck drivers, milk handlers, mechanics and carpenters — taught him about cows, trucks, machinery and life in general.
Gregg graduated from Tusculum College, Greeneville, Tennessee, in 1967, majoring in philosophy and religion. He continued his education at East Tennessee State University with a master’s degree in education and worked with the Tennessee Teacher Corps of America, teaching in a remote mountain school, and later moved to Delaware to teach special education for 30 years.
In 1963, Gregg enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserves and was called to active duty, 1968-1970. He served on the USS Mazama, an ammunition ship, as it worked up and down the coast of Vietnam in 1969. He was very proud of his service and held fond memories of his shipmates.
Gregg was always interested in music, from rock ‘n’ roll to country to classical to opera. He played guitar and keyboard, and performed onstage and at private parties, beginning at age six. He continued his love for all things musical throughout his life, and lately entertained community and church groups, often with Phyllis alongside as his vocalist.
Gregg and Phyllis moved to Ludington in 2005 to be close to the family cottages on Upper Hamlin Lake. This continued to be the chosen location for both of them to find peace and tranquility during the warmer months. He remained active in the community, volunteered at the hospital and at the Methodist church and played music with the Marek Music Makers.
Gregg’s other interests and talents included piloting his airplane, a Piper Cherokee, to and from Delaware. He was involved in several remodeling and home construction projects, and he and Phyllis enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson around the mountains of Tennessee, as well as the Hill Country near Austin, Texas.
Gregg was known by his family and friends as a kind, generous, soft-spoken man, always willing and eager to share knowledge and funny stories. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Leslie Ann Mullery. He will be deeply missed by Phyllis, “his soulmate of 57 years;” and by his son Gregory (Tracy) Heimall of Dover, Delaware; his daughters Jennifer (Bryan) Bobel of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and Donna Heimall of Viola, Delaware; as well as his sister Linda Heimall-Carbone of Tobyhana, Pennsylvania. His memory will also be treasured by grandchildren Gregory III, Michael, Chelsea, Madison, Jack, Hannah and Kayla; and, great-grandchildren Logan, Olivia, Giana, Ellie, Rocoo and Evelyn.
A time of remembrance will be scheduled for later in the spring or summer at the family campground on Upper Hamlin Lake.