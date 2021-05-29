Gustave Andrew “Gus” Backelant, age 81, of Jefferson, formerly of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
