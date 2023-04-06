Gwen Marie Brooks of Fountain went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
She was born Dec. 8, 1955, in Muskegon. Gwen moved to Fountain in 1979 and married the love of her life, Jayson Brooks. She loved being with her family and friends, playing cards and hunting.
She is survived by her loving husband Jayson; her son Eric (Carena) Brooks; sister Dawn Tyrakowski of Dowagiac; half-sister Mary Jo Veenstra of Twin Lakes; grandchildren Leah and Brinton Brooks, Roxanne Kirwin and Shayla Leonard; aunt Jan (Dave) Pearce of Paw Paw; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and very good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Marlene and Joseph Loseth Jr.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mason County Mutts or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangement have ben entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.