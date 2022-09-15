Gwendolyn D. Holcombe, age 98, of Free Soil, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her home. Private family graveside services will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Free Soil. Please visit Gwendolyn’s memory page at http://www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a tribute of Gwendolyn with her family, or to light a candle in her memory.
