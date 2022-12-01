Harlan Robert Cabana, 74, of Edwardsburg, passed away at Cass County Medical Care Facility in Cassopolis on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, after a battle with cancer.
Harlan was born in Niles on Sept. 14, 1948, to the late Herbert Jr. and Beverly (Hildebrand VanWormer) Cabana. Harlan was raised in Cassopolis and after high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served during Vietnam. Harlan worked for EFP in Elkhart for many years before moving to Ludington where he finished his work career at the Ludington Daily News. After his retirement he moved to Ocala, Florida, to be with his sister and brother-in-law. Harlan had recently returned to the area to be near family and friends. Harlan started bowling as a child and his love for bowling carried through his entire life. He also loved being outside golfing in the summer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew Keith Johnson.
Harlan is survived by his son Chad Cabana of Edwardsburg; sister Cheryl (Robert) Clark of Jones; niece Michelle Meyers of Jones and her children and grandchildren; nephew Craig Johnson of Mishawaka, Indiana, and his son; and many extended family members and close friends.
Harlan has selflessly donated his body to further scientific research. His family will be hosting a graveside burial at a later date where Harlan will be laid to rest in the Veteran’s Garden at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens in Niles.