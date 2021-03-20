Harold Kenneth Silver, 85, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife Katheryn; they celebrated 59 years together before Katheryn passed away on March 7, 2014, in Apache Junction, Arizona.
Harold is survived by his daughters Audrey in Arizona, Mary (Tom) in Wisconsin, Janis (Dennis) in Idaho and Cheryl (Eric) in Wisconsin; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also, sisters-in-law Pat in Arizona and Joanne in Michigan; brother-in-law Bob in Arizona; and, many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by son Christopher; parents Theron and Ruby; brother Harvey; and, sister-in-law Linda.
Harold was born Sept. 29, 1935, in Ludington. He married Katheryn on Sept. 5, 1954. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, then moved to Neenah, Wisconsin, to work at Marathon Company. He retired from Reynolds Metal Company in 1997.
Harold was active in National Square Dance Campers, a family activity, as a caller and serving on the board of directors for many years. As a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Neenah, Harold was involved in activities including teaching Sunday School, meeting with the Retired Men’s Club and was often found in the kitchen helping with various events. For many years, Harold aided in the “Gourmet” part of Best Friends, Neenah-Menasha’s Gourmet Bike Tours.
Harold enjoyed finding treasures at auctions and rummage sales, visiting Renaissance Fairs with his family and friends in the persona of a wizard. After retirement he let his artistic side show with 3D photography and creating jewelry, decorative trees and happy creatures with wire and stone. A memory Harold often shared with the family was the time during his college years that he worked on various carferries on Lake Michigan, the SS Badger, the SS Spartan and the “41.”
Harold’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Westgor Funeral Home and the entire staff at ThedaCare at Home Hospice, for all their care and compassion.
No services will be held at this time. Any memories you would like to share with the family can be posted on Westgor Funeral Homes website, www.westgorfuneralhomes.com. Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Ave, Neenah, WI (920) 722-7151.