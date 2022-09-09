Harrie Lee Volkers, 80, of Vicksburg, passed away on Sept. 6, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1942, to John and Matilda (VanVoorst) Volkers in Zeeland.
Harrie was a graduate of Ludington High School, where he played football, basketball, baseball and track. He earned All-Conference and All-State honors during his senior year in basketball, and he amassed 937 career points. Harrie was considered one of LHS’s best “big men” during the golden years of LHS basketball and voted “Most Athletic” in 1960. He went on to play for the freshman team at the University of Wisconsin before transferring to Western Michigan University, and playing two years there. Post-college he played on many local adult league championship teams. He was inducted into the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. He coached little league, rocket football and youth basketball for his children and grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and played in many leagues. He worked as an account sales manager for International Paper Incorporated for many years. Harrie was known for many things, but most of all for his love of family.
Harrie is survived by two daughters and two sons Julie (Craig) Lewis, Jackie (Mike) Porter, James (Melissa) Kruse and Kris (Andrea) Kruse; one niece and one nephew Donna (Jeff) Day and Michael Shoup; 17 grandchildren Ashley Shoup, Heather (Nick) Bullock, Jenna (Scott) Everts, Cody (Megan) Day, Taylor Brown, Brendan Lewis, Peyton Lewis, Emily (Phil) Curley, Melanie Porter, Katharine Porter, Christian (Jody) Kruse, Alexis (Mark) Esterline, Dillon Kruse, Colton Kruse, Landon Kruse, Trenton Kruse and Mason Kruse; and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Matilda Volkers and one sister Shirley Shoup.
Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial and Cremation Services, 3926 S Ninth St., Kalamazoo, MI 49009, where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Rev. James Dyke will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Mason County Sports Hall of Fame or Kalamazoo Friends of Recreation. Please visit https://www.langelands.com to view the online obituary, sign the guest book, and leave messages for the family.