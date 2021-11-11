Harry B. Laude, age 90, of Ludington passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, after battling Parkinson’s disease for several years. He was born Feb. 12, 1931 in Riverton Township, one of the youngest in a blended family of nine children. He was born to William and Nettie (Paasch) Laude.
Harry played football and basketball at Ludington High School, graduating in 1950. After graduating, Harry enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He tested winter clothing for the Army in Hudson Bay, Canada, in extremely cold weather, 35 to 45 below zero.
As a young man, Harry delivered and helped pasteurize milk for Voss Dairy. After his honorable discharge, he worked for the Stokelys and Carrom and Olds in Lansing. He attended and graduated from Ferris College under the G.I. bill. He pitched for the Ferris baseball team. He played softball for many teams in Mason County including, Grand Hotel and Kozy. He played every Sunday in the Riverton baseball league in the 1950s. He retired from Harbison Walker after 30 years with the company.
Harry was very active in his community. He was a member of the Optimist Club, the American Legion and the VFW. He served on the PM Parks Board helping Bill Marrison bring modern bathroom facilities to Buttersville Park. He also served on Mason County Parks Commission helping John Quinn improve the Mason County Campground. Harry volunteered for the library, delivering books to shut-ins and to the nursing homes. Harry was very active in the Community Church, serving faithfully as a deacon, an usher and trustee and building use maintenance committee. Harry also sang in the choir and helped deliver food donations to the Salvation Army.
Harry enjoyed fishing, watching sports, kayaking and bike rides (short 30-mile rides with Mark). He also enjoyed many adventures with Jim, usually ending at a sporting goods store. He spent many winters camping in Arizona. He also belonged to Lu Scot Cu camping club and enjoyed all the friends they made along the way while camping.
Harry is survived by his wife Shirley, his son Robert, his daughter Laura and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his siblings Frances (Joe) May, Rosemary (Larry) Lowell, Mildred (Bill) Clapper, Gladys (Bill) Raper, Francis Earl (Gladys) Laude, Robert Laude and Sharon Laude.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Willowbrook AFC for their kindness, love and compassion when caring for Harry, also, to Hospice of Michigan for their care and kindness in the last days.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Community Church. Family will greet friends starting at 11 a.m. Harry will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Harry’s name may be directed to Community Church or H.E.L.P. Ministries.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com