Harry Laude, age 90, of Ludington passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Community Church in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 11 a.m. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

