Harry Laude, age 90, of Ludington passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Community Church in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 11 a.m. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.