Hazel Mae Ames, 76, of Houghton Lake, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.
Hazel was born on Nov. 24, 1942 in Tallman, to Millard and Dorothy (Macy) Schmuhl. She grew up in the Mason County Area graduating from Mason County Eastern High School. Hazel was married on June 9, 1962 in Ludington to Emory Ames.
She was a homemaker and mother of four children. She was a member of The Order of the Daughters of the King, Lioness-Lions Club International, St. Paul Episcopal Church of Gladwin and St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church of Higgins Lake. Hazel enjoyed reading, crocheting, gardening and watching her birds visiting her gardens. She especially loved spending time with her family and her special pets, Willow, Poppy and Buddy.
Surviving Mrs. Ames are her three daughters, Tina (Richard) Diehl of Wildwood, Florida, Amanda (Ted) Rosenau of Brighton, and Synthia (Andrew) Tickner of Houghton Lake; son, Chip (Krista) Ames of Houghton Lake; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Firn Jensen of Ludington; brother, Lyle (Roberta) Schmuhl of Cheyenne, Wyoming; several nieces and nephews. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Emory Ames.
Memorial Services for Hazel Mae Ames will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, from St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church, Higgins Lake. Memorial contributions in memory of Hazel are asked to be directed to Grayling Munson Hospice, 324 Meadows Drive, Suite A, Grayling, MI 49738. Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christler-holdship.com.