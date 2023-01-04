Heather Marie (O’Herron) Pardo, 45, of South Lyon, formally of Ludington, passed away on Dec. 29, 2022.
Heather was born on Oct. 10, 1977, the daughter of Michael and Jennifer (Schroeder) O’Herron. She was a 1995 graduate of Ludington High School and went on to further her education by earning her bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University.
Heather enjoyed walking along the lake shore, collecting rocks and beach glass, always finding a uniqueness with each find. On her free time, she loved heading to the U.P. and enjoying the peace from the family cabin. She was also an avid Care Bear collector, something every ’70s and ‘80s kid can appreciate! Heather had a special place in her heart for children and their education. She taught at IXL Learning Center and loved each child she was able to influence. Most of all, she loved her family, especially her daughters Zoey and Mia.
Heather is survived by her daughters Zoey and Mia Pardo; parents Michael and Jennifer O’Herron; life partner Brian Raleigh; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Heather was preceded in death by her brother Christopher O’Herron; grandparents William and Alice O’Herron, Jack and Barbara Schroeder.
There will be a memorial service in June for Heather.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.