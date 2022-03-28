Helen A. Jansen, age 86, of Fountain, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. She was born Dec. 5, 1935, in Midland to Richard and Gladys (Taylor) Macy. Helen graduated from Mason County Central in 1975. She married the late Frank Ivan Jansen on Aug. 16, 1980.
Helen enjoyed crafts, especially knitting, crocheting, and sewing. She also loved camping and fishing.
She will be greatly missed by her sons Dallas (Tina) Shirey, Dean (Janice) Shirey and Darrell Shirey; her daughter-in-law Nancy Shirey; her six stepchildren; 11 grandchildren; and, 26 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her son Bob Shirey, her brother Bill Macy and three stepchildren.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Bachelor Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Helen’s name may be directed to Hospice of Clare, Michigan.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.