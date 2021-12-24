Helen Jean (Courtney) Covell, age 95, died peacefully Thursday, Dec. 16, at Monroe Promedica Hospital following a brief illness. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. She was born Aug. 23, 1926, in Sylvania, Ohio, to C.V. and Ruth Courtney. She graduated from Burnham High School and attended Davis Business College. She held jobs at Owens, Illinois, Lake Park Hospital and several doctors’ offices in Michigan.
Preceding Jean in death besides her parents were her husband Glenn Covell of Lowell, her sister Jo Ann (Courtney) and brother-in law Jack Bryan of Sylvania Township, Ohio, brother Donald Courtney of California, daughter Rebecca Smith of Toledo, Ohio, and her longtime special companion Bruce Wadel of Ludington.
Jean is survived by her son David and daughter-in-law Barbara “Jean” (Johnson) Smith of Adrian as well as daughter Sharon (Smith) and son-in-law Robert Fisher of Toledo, Ohio. In addition she has three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren: oldest grandchild Ryan Smith with Richelle (Rowe) have Carter, Carson and Bella along with Carter’s special girlfriend, Kylie Foetisch; next grandchild Tammy Smith with Andrew LeRoy have Jacob and Alex; and, youngest grandchild Kristen (Briggle) Taylor has Oliver and Violet.
Jean was born to two educators who imparted the quest for knowledge with their children. Jean, in turn, did the same. She fostered her art talent with Sharey and Becky by getting them art supplies and helping them get started. Her attempt to do the same with Dave was not as successful so she chose science-related gifts which were much more interesting to him. Jean maintained a sharp mind to the end by doing crossword puzzles, reading and playing/winning Scrabble games. Her opponents for the last three years at Moongate in Temperance stopped playing her because she always won.
Jean always enjoyed nature, especially looking for deer and turkeys. Sometimes, she had mishaps while getting a little too close. The deer were OK, but her car not so much.
Jean loved cooking and baking and had hundreds of recipes which will be passed on to Tammy. She especially loved sweets. Whenever anyone visited her, they better be bringing candy or a nice piece of pie or cake. During COVID last year, we would have outside porch visits with Netty’s Hot Dogs and of course a root beer float or chocolate milk shake.
Jean grew up in a different era as witnessed by an inspection of her memorabilia. She had an old rations booklet from the World War II era and hundreds of pictures, cards and handwritten letters. No social networks or texting back in those days. Her mother Ruth once wrote that it was much cheaper to send a letter than to make a phone call. We feel a great loss for losing Jean, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma but know she’s in a better place.