Helen L. Calhoun, age 87, of Ludington, passed away peacefully in her daughter’s home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. She was born May 6, 1934 in Brownstown, Indiana, to Alva and Ora Hackman. Helen graduated from Brownstown High School in 1952. She went on to study at Concordia University in Fort Wayne, and graduated from Concordia University River Forest. In 1977 she received her master’s degree in reading from Saginaw Valley State University.
Helen married the late Kenneth Calhoun on April 5, 1959, in Birmingham. She taught at Our Shepherd Lutheran School in Birmingham before returning home to raise her family. After the kids were grown, Helen returned to teaching. She taught at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Royal Oak. They moved to Ludington in 1977, Helen spent some time substituting and finally ended up teaching at Mason County Eastern where she retired in 2003.
Helen was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville.
She is survived by her children Cindy (Donald) Foster of St. Clair Shores, Jean Irwin of Clarkston, Greg (Sarah) Calhoun of Ludington and Kevin (Ana) Calhoun of Madison Heights; her 11 grandchildren Jessica Huggard, Alana and Riley Calhoun, Maria Rodriguez, Anna Cooper, Charlie Calhoun, Beth Haberski, Bradley and Bret Irwin, and Kelly and Daniel Foster. She is also survived by her seven great-grandchildren Evelyn and Raegan Huggard, Naomi, Nicholas and Viviana Rodriguez, Luke and Chase Haberski, and Grant Cooper. Helen had many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth in 2006 and her siblings Orville Hackman, Hazel Meyer and Delores Pollert.
A private service is being held and Helen will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington.
The family is forever grateful to Hospice of Michigan for all the loving care they showed Helen in her final days. Anyone wishing to make memorial contributions in Helen’s name may do so to Hospice of Michigan.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com