Helen Olga Maleckas, went to be with her Lord on Dec. 4, 2021. Helen was born on April 6, 1924.
Helen was raised on a farm in Custer. She married Frank Maleckas on March 15, 1944. After the war, Frank accepted a teaching job in Frankfort. After their two children were in school, Helen enrolled in County Normal to become a teacher. She accepted her first teaching job at Frederickson School, a one-room school house, just south of Frankfort. Helen and Frank wanted to be closer to their parents, so they built a house just north of Scottville. Helen went on to teach at Nordhouse School and later accepted a job teaching elementary children at Mason County Central. She retired after 31 years of teaching. Helen and Frank enjoyed traveling and spent many years traveling to Frank’s U.S. Air Force reunions.
Helen is survived by her two children Janet (Robert) Brietzke of Rogers City and Aldon of Custer; brother Frank (Micki) Martinchek Jr.; sister-in-law June Martinchek; sister-in-law Veronica (Robert) Pochyla; grandchildren Chandra (Brett) Bunker of Sparta, Todd Brietzke of Hawks and Scott Brietzke of Ludington. Surviving also are four great-grandchildren, Nicholas Brietzke, Chandler Bunker, Karlee Bunker and Rhett Bunker and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Two wonderful caregivers, Tami Willison and Martha Andreadis, were also a big part of Helen’s life.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Martinchek; husband Frank; brothers John and Nicholas and Nicholas’s wife Lois; and, sister-in-law Ruth Bogner.
As per Helen’s wishes, there will be no funeral, but there will be a committal in the spring with Pastor John Hanson officiating. Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington is in charge of final arrangements.