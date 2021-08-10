Helene (Kuhnle) Avedisian was born in Stuttgart, Germany, to Christine & Jakob Kuhnle.
At 96 years, Helene had an incredible life, the youngest of 13 children, she and John (from Armenia) immigrated to the United States after the World War II, sailing from Germany entering via Ellis Island and separated by months.
Helene was in the German Army and worked as a telephone operator. She met her husband after he was released from a war camp in Stuttgart as a prisoner of war of two years for the Russian Army. They fell in love and married. They were hoping for a better life in America. They were sponsored in Detroit by the Manoogian family.
Helene was kindly referred to as a little German spitfire. She taught herself to read and write by watching soap operas and reading the newspaper. She became a very avid reader. Her love of cooking German and Armenian food is part of her legacy. Helene loved the casino, always playing the penny machine and usually winning. Her house was always immaculate and organized. She was forced to work as a housekeeper for the Nazi Party at age 13.
In Detroit she worked at the Pontchartrain cleaning commercial offices during the night so she could be home with her boys. Always taking the bus to and from. She learned to drive at 74 not until after her husband had passed.
Helene was preceded in death by her loving husband Howhannes (John) of 50 years. Helene had three beautiful boys Claus (Pamela) Avedisian of Onsted, Dr. Ralph (Colleen) Avedisian of Ludington and Robert (Janice) Avedisian of Livonia; eight grandchildren Dawn Avedisian, Jami (Dominic) Margitan, Kristina and Ivan Wong, Summer and Dan Moore, Bobby Avedisian Jr., Larry and Valerie Sanders, Kanina and Jerry Brinkey, Kaelin and Alicia (Ayyash) Avedisian, Taylor Nicole Avedisian and Cierra Paige Avedisian; great-grandchildren Mia Margitan, Leyla and Jason Moore, Kennedy and Lincoln Wong, Abigail, Emily, Paige Brinkey and Gianna and Nico Sanders.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to her church, St. Sarkis Apostolic Church, 19300 Ford Rd., Dearborn, MI 48128