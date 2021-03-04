Henry J. Niemiec, age 87, of Ludington passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. He was born April 6, 1933, in Free Soil to James and Mary (Jaqulski) Niemiec. Henry enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country during the Korean War.
Henry was a local farmer and a long time employee of Harrington Tool and Metal Line in Manistee, where he retired from. He owned and operated Henry’s Farm Market on Dowland Street in Ludington. Henry was a long time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He attended weekly services and he was a proud greeter for Sunday Mass.
In his spare time, Henry enjoyed refurbishing old machines and music, especially polkas and dancing.
Henry is survived by Henry “Joe” Jr. (Yong Sun) Niemiec, Mary (Marty) Tucker, John (Teresa) Niemiec, Missy Niemiec-Rosales and Andrea Niemiec; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; his sister Emily Froelich and his brother Ed Niemiec.
Besides his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his wives Betty Niemiec and Joanne Niemiec; his son Gerald “Jerry” Niemiec; and, his siblings Ray Niemiec, Bronzil (Dorree) Niemiec, Jerome (Phillis) Niemiec, Eleanore (Carl) Forbes and Vicky (Arlie) Sanborn.
A memorial mass will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer.
Memorial contributions in Henry’s name may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.