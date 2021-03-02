Henry Niemiec, age 87, passed away Sunday Feb. 28, 2021. A memorial mass will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.