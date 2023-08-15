Herbert “Herb” O. Tacktor Jr., 90, of Ludington, peacefully passed away Aug. 11, 2023. Herb was born June 11, 1933, to Herbert and Ella (Brankert) Tacktor Sr.
Herb graduated from Ludington High School in 1951. Shortly after graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and achieved the rank of Airman First Class; Herb served in the Korean War from 1953-1957. Once Herb left the military he married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Smith, on Sept. 14, 1957.
Herb dedicated 38 years of his life to railroad equipment manufacturing and the UAW skilled trades, retiring from what is now known as Harsco Rail. He was a lifelong member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church, Danish Brotherhood, American Legion, VFW, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the AMVETS; Herb also served on the Veteran’s Trust Committee for many years. He was very proud of his service in the Air Force and continued to be a dedicated patriot throughout his life. Herb enjoyed spending his time with family and friends, and loved his time with his ‘Taco Monday’ group. Herb was thankful for the people and the friendships he created at the Sherman Oaks Manor, and shared a special love with his Manor family, cherishing each of them.
Herb is survived by his son Dennis (Diane) Tacktor; daughters Terri (Hector) Marroquin and JoLynn (Bill) Varenhorst; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and close personal friend, Mary Margaret Scanlon.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Ella (Brankert) Tacktor Sr.; wife Barbara Ann (Smith) Tacktor; siblings Wilma (Kenneth) Olsen, Wallace Tacktor, Shirley (Charles) Herbert, Rodney (Lillian) Tacktor, Donna (Rodney) Masse; and grandson Adam Tacktor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E Danaher St., Ludington, MI 49431.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, 309 S. Washington Ave., Ludington, MI 49431, with a luncheon to follow at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Danaher St., Ludington, MI 49431. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and Friday, one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.