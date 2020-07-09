Howard E. McKay, age 79, of Scottville and formerly of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Howard was born on March 28, 1941 to James and Beatrice McKay. He enjoyed life on the family fruit farm in Summit Township where he attended French School. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1959.
Over a period of over 40 years, Howard was employed as a shipping clerk, inspector and machinist at Harsco, retiring in 2007. On Nov. 11, 2007 he married Kasandra Ray in Ludington. Attendees of St. Paul United Methodist Church enjoyed being greeted by his bear hugs and joining him in song. The crew at Quick’s in Custer will miss their hunting companion. Howard was a founding father of the annual Suckerfest. He loved to garden, help in the Major Farm meat house during hunting season and time spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Kassandra Ray. He will be missed by his three daughters Heather (Tim) Hutchison, Holly (Erik) Bratschi and Melissa (Mike) Mutton; stepson Trinidad Rios III; stepdaughter Leeandra Smith; and his 27 grandchildren and 18 great-grand children. He is also survived by his former son-in-law Charles Kelly Major, and his sister Lillian Milanowski.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret Post, Viola Nelson and James McKay.
Memorial contributions in Howard’s name may be made to the St. Paul Methodist Church of Ludington.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 10 a.m. at Indian Bridge on Reek Road in Custer.
