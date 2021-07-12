Ira Knowles, 93, of Ocala, Florida and formerly of Scottville and Walhalla, was called home peacefully on July 2, after loving care at the Brandley House in Ocala. Ira was preceded in death by his parents LT and Evelyn, his wives Barbara Saxton and Eileen Renwick and by siblings Telly, Willard and Sylvia. Surviving family members are his beloved and loving daughter Joellen and stepdaughter Sandra, both of whom provided care, companionship and loads of fun to Ira, especially in the final years of his life. Also surviving are his sons Steve, Brian and Kevin and stepchildren Randy and Nancy, all of whom Ira loved and cared about deeply. Ira’s current life-companion Beverly Reed, of The Villages, Florida, survives him as well. Beverly and Ira were so close that they often finished each other’s sentences, loved to sing together and seemed to smile every minute they spent with each other.
Ira was a ray of sunshine to all who were blessed enough to know him. He will be greatly missed and remembered for his kindness, generosity and sense of humor. Ira formed a karaoke group quite a few years ago, and into his 90s, he took the group “on tour” in the Ocala area to entertain residents of nursing homes. He was always happy for others’ success and happiness. He loved to tell a story for a good laugh. One always felt better after interacting with Ira, such was his positivity and zest for life.
Celebration of life ceremonies will be held in both Florida and Michigan; dates to be announced. Donations in lieu of flowers to hospice or a charity of your choice are greatly appreciated.