Isaac James Finley, age 36, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
His life began March 28, 1985, in Ludington, born to James and Shirley Finley.
Isaac cherished his family and friends. He had a heart of gold and loved helping people. He was in his element in the outdoors. He loved going to the beach, Ludington State Park and Manistee National Forest.
Isaac will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his son Isaac Gregory James; his mother and stepfather Shirley Freyer Bennett and Don Kelley of Cassopolis; his father James Finley of Ludington; sister Carrie Finley of Ludington; brothers Heinz Zielke of Watervliet and Abraham Finley of Mississippi; close and honorary sister Annie (Matt) Weinberg of Niles; close cousins Jeromy Magnuson of Ludington and Paula Cooper of Fountain; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his niece Hailey Zielke.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 3 until 5 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Isaac be made to Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, MI 49031, to assist with expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: www.wagnercares.com.