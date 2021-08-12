Jack Conway Engfer, 93, of Ludington, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Medilodge of Ludington surrounded by his loving children. He was born May 13, 1927, in Ludington, the son of Herbert and Arbutus “Buddy” (Boertman) Engfer.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Pere Marquette Cemetery, in Ludington, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post No. 76.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com