Jack Lowell Shriver, 83, of Scottville, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Jack was born on March 25, 1937, in Owosso, the son of Paul and Rhoda (Wharton) Shriver. He married Nancy Lutrey on Aug. 7, 1965. Jack graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1955 then graduated from Western Michigan University (BA, MA). Jack was employed by Mason County Central Schools as a teacher and coach. He retired in 1999 after 30 years of dedicated service. He was inducted into the Michigan High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 1994 and sat on the Michigan High School Athletics Association board for 15 years.
Jack was a member of the Ludington Boat Club and Lincoln Hills Golf Club. His greatest joy was watching his grandsons play sports. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing and boating.
Jack is survived by his wife of 55 years Nancy A. Shriver; son Joseph (Kimberly) Shriver; grandsons Jackson and Collin Shriver, Tim and Donna Lutery and Marty and Joyce Lutrey; nieces Sharon Yarbrough and Paula Holtforth; and, nephew John Holtforth.
Beside his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his son Craig M. Shriver; sister Joan Holtforth and her husband Glen; and great nephew Lucas Holtforth.
Due to COVID-19, the family will be holding a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research.
