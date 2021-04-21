Jack W. Thomas, age 92, of Manistee, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 17, 2021, with his wife Suzanne by his side. In the last days and hours of his life, Jack was surrounded by his loving family that traveled from all around to be by his side; truly a blessing. His faithful little lap dog Tai was always by his side and his buddy Boomer always very near.
Jack was born on April 1, 1929, in Fargo, North Dakota, son of the late James and Renee (Hainstock) Thomas. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He started his career with the Michigan State Police at Bay City, then promoted to corporal; moving to White Pigeon, Jack was promoted to sergeant in 1966 and moved to Manistee with his family and his late wife Mary Ann (Koskovich) whom he married on March 17, 1952, in Brighton. Mary Ann preceded Jack in death on February 1, 1979. He later met Suzanne Gloria Andrews and they married on March 26, 1980, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He served a total of
34 years with the Michigan State Police before his retirement.
Jack was always busy taking care of his apartments and his home. If you knew him, you know he was a perfectionist and truly a “Mr. Fix–it– All.” Jack always had a helping hand for his family and friends. He could fix anything and would have it done and taken care of almost before you even asked him to do it. Since his retirement, his favorite pass time was shooting pool; a game he played for 40 years. He played on three leagues and made many dear friends during that time. Jack also traveled playing in the Police Olympics.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Mary Ann; and, his son Michael Thomas.
Jack is survived by his wife of 41 years Suzanne (Andrews) Thomas of Manistee; his sons and daughters-in-law Tim Thomas and his wife Therese (Bowles) of Lecanto, Florida; Ron Thomas and his wife Patty (Heikell) of Kingsford; Doug Thomas and Kathy Madsen of Manistee; his daughters and son-in-law Barb (Thomas) and husband Ron Scott of Ludington and Amanda Thomas and Kai Karlsen of Manistee; and grandchildren Jason (Amy) Scott, Nick (Megan) Thomas, Tabitha Scott, Megan Thomas and Sara Thomas; and, his great-grandchildren C.J., Willow and Hazel.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee, where graveside military honors will be given by the members of the Manistee County United Veterans Council Ritual Team. A luncheon will take place after the burial service at the Bungalow Inn restaurant where family and friends are welcome.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. and on Monday morning one hour prior to the funeral service.
Those wishing to remember Jack are asked to consider a donation in his name to Hospice of Michigan or Homeward Bound Animal Shelter. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.