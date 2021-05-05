Jacob Matthew Howe, 28, of Scottville, passed away on May 1, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation will begin at noon. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
