Jacob Matthew Howe, 28, of Scottville, passed away on May 1, 2021.
Jacob was born on Nov. 24, 1992, in Ludington, the son of Matthew J. Howe and Brenda M. (Jacobs) Silvers. Jacob loved his years as a wrestler for Mason County Central, where he graduated with the class of 2011. He enjoyed gaming, hunting and fishing, but his real passion was writing music, playing guitar and singing.
Jacob is survived by his mother and stepfather Brenda and Paul Silvers Jr.; brother Justin Silvers; maternal grandparents Laura and Gerald Jacobs; paternal grandmother Karen Howe; uncles and aunts Gerald and Audra Jacobs, Andrew Jacobs, Mark Howe and Cherie and Sam Hernandez; and, many cousins.
Jacob was preceded in death by his father Matthew Howe and his grandfather Jerry Howe.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation will begin at noon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
