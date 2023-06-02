Jacolyn Patricia Arnold (Emerson) was born in East Grand Rapids on June 28, 1933. The daughter of Jack and Nina Emerson, she was the third and last surviving child of a family of four siblings (Roy, Mary and Stan).
With beautiful raven black hair and sparkling blue eyes she was an inspiration to her husband, her children and all her relatives. Renowned for her cooking and great sense of humor she was always ready with a laugh and a smile.
When Jacie was 5, her father took the family on a camping trip to the Ludington State Park, a place the family fell in love with, and became the place where in her late teens Jacie met her future husband, Deward (Bill) Arnold.
Jacie and Bill were married on Jan. 17, 1953, and made their home in Ludington. They spent 57 years of marriage together before his passing, on the same day of June 1, 13 years prior to Jacie.
Jacie loved the beach, bike riding, gardening and watching the birds but her greatest love was her Family. Jacie spent her time going from motorcycle and BMX races with her son Mark, to horse shows and gymnastic meets with her daughter Heather. She was the manager of Bonsor’s deli in downtown Ludington for several years.
Jacie was a devout member of St. Simon Catholic Church during her entire time in Ludington. She was loved by many and true friend to all who met her.
Jacie is survived by her Son Mark Arnold of Ludington; Daughter Heather (Scott) Williamson of North Carolina and Ludington; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Helen Emerson; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at Pere Marquette Cemetery on June 15, 2023, at 12:30 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.