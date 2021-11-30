Jacqueline Gerould, 74, of Ludington, passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Friends and family will have an opportunity to share their memories of Jacqueline at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PoWeR! Book Bags. An obituary will run later. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
