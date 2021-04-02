It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Jacqueline Joan Forgie (nee Jeannero), who passed away on March 31, 2021, in Midland, surrounded by her loved ones.
Jacqueline was born on Oct. 23, 1932, in Canton, Ohio, as one of seven children. She moved with her family to Detroit during her elementary years where they lived in a home her dad built. She met her husband William Forgie in Lansing where they were attending Michigan State University. They were lovingly married nearly 60 years. She was an avid cook, reader, music lover, gardener, Detroit Tigers fan and fierce Yahtzee player. She held many jobs including homemaker, arcade/pizza wrangler, realtor, cheese monger and human resources clerk. She and William moved to Ludington upon retirement as it was a loved vacation spot during her childhood.
Jacqueline was predeceased by her sister Kathleen (Robert) Cummins, twin brothers Douglas (Ann) and Donald (Rosemarie) Jeannero, her brother Glenn (aka Punk) Jeannero, her brother Russell Jeannero, her brother David Jeannero, her niece Susan Jeannero and Jacqueline’s parents Russell and Pauline (nee Robertson) Jeannero.
She is survived by her husband William Forgie. Beloved mother of Carrie Forgie, Glenn Forgie, Jennifer (Ted) Sajbel and Lawrence (Charissa) Forgie. Stepmother to David (Kathy) Forgie and their children and Cathy (Mark) Turner and their children. Loving grandmother to Benjamin Forgie, Kyle Forgie, Kenzie Forgie, Liam Sajbel and Riley Sajbel. She leaves behind an extensive family of nieces and nephews.
We will be having a memorial in her honor this summer to be announced at a later date. In her memory, contributions may be made in her name to your charity of choice. Special thanks to Mid-Michigan Hospice who helped us care for mom at the end.