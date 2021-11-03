Jacqueline Joann Cooper, age 89, of Walker, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Maynard Cooper; sons Ken Cooper, Timothy Cooper and Kurt Cooper; grandson Scott Cooper; granddaughter Nicole Cooper; and great-grandson, Eathan.
Jacqueline is survived by her children Penny (Gary) Kriesch, Barry Cooper, Jeff Cooper, Michael Cooper and Shannon (Pat) Rooney; daughter-in-law Julie Cooper; grandchildren Ryan, Shawn, Kristen, Kory, Kevin, April, Ashley, T.J., Christopher, Stephanie and Stephen; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Jacqueline spent many years as a commercial artist painting murals including several at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Pediatrics at Bloomfield Hills and one on Drummond Island at Bill Frehan’s residence. She also did window painting during the holidays in Ludington, Scottville, Pontiac and Clarkston communities. Jacqueline was the greeter at Sam’s Club for 20 years, and started the tradition of drawing smiley faces on children’s hands. She will be missed by many.
The family will receive family and friends on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at the Beuschel Funeral Home, 5018 Alpine Ave., Comstock Park, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be offered at Beuschel Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, with Deacon Jerry Roersma presiding. Interment will take place at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.