Jacqueline (Zahn) Gerould, 74, passed away surrounded by family Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids after a short illness.
Jacquie was born March 16, 1947, in Milwaukee to Robert E. Zahn and Doris Dieterich Zahn. She grew up in the Milwaukee and Wauwatosa areas in Wisconsin before graduating high school and continuing her education at Michigan State University.
In 1970 she graduated from Michigan State with a bachelor of arts in education. It was there she met her husband, Lynn Gerould, at the Asher House, a Christian Science Living Unit. They were married on Aug. 15, 1970, at the Michigan State University Alumni Chapel and began their lives as educators together.
Jacquie and Lynn established roots in Reed City where they built their beloved home, Whispering Pines, and raised their three children. Jacquie was a dedicated educator and wise basketball coach, impacting thousands of children’s lives in the Reed City community. It was while teaching at GT Norman Elementary Jacquie developed a life long passion for ensuring every student fell in love with reading. There wasn’t a child she didn’t love or support and always took the most challenging kids to ensure their success. Jacquie never gave up on the kids – EVER. She retired from Reed City Public Schools in 2010 after 40 years of teaching.
After retirement Jacquie and Lynn moved to Ludington where she was active in the community serving in many different roles for the Christian Science Church, Women Who Care, the Lakeshore Food Club and PoWer! Book Bags. Jacquie’s interests over the years included Michigan State University and athletics, ceramics, fixing gadgets, recycling, Sudoku puzzles, lunches at Pompeii’s in Reed City, bird watching, shopping for deals, supporting her family’s many endeavors across the United States, rescuing quirky dogs, and of course – reading.
Those closest to Jacquie will always remember her as the kind, generous and faithful teacher, friend and mentor who always seemed to find a way to help in little ways. From large charities such as the Wounded Warrior Project to smaller ones such as the Reed City Community Recycling Center, Jacquie made a difference. Her unwavering faith in God and Christian Science guided her throughout her life as a child, adult and as an integral part of the Christian Science Society in Ludington.
Jacquie (GG to her Grandkids) will be missed tremendously by Lynn, her husband of 51 years, and by her sons Jeff (Melissa) Gerould of Rockford and Andrew (Trisha) Gerould of Belmont, North Carolina; and, her daughter Betsy (Brian) Dotson of Ludington. GG’s memory will also be forever cherished by her grandchildren Hunter, Sienna, Brenna, Avrey, Mackenzie, Brock and George. Last, but never least, her two beloved dogs Dexter (Silver Lab) and Brindy (Bouvier) will sorely miss Jacquie’s love, attention and laser playtime.
In addition to her parents, Jacquie was preceded in death by her sister Roberta Zahn Stark of Salem, Oregon.
A celebration of Jacqueline’s will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Friends and family will have an opportunity to share their memories of Jacqueline at 2:30 p.m. In honor of Jacquie’s unwavering spirit to get books in the hands of all kids, please consider a donation to PoWer! Book Bags. www.powerbookbags.com/donate
Please share your fond memories and photos of Jacqueline at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.