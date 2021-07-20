Jacquelyn Ann (Barber) Worsham, 59, of Ludington, passed away on July 11, 2021 peacefully in her home.
“Jackie” as friends and family called her, was born to Harold and Loretta (Tomczak) Barber on Aug. 30, 1961, in Ludington. Jackie attended Ludington High School and graduated with the class of 1979. She was married to her husband James Worsham on Oct. 10, 2010.
Jackie was employed at Meijer for 21 years, primarily working as a night shift grocery team member. While the job itself was not always the most invigorating, she found happiness in the many friendships made amongst her teammates, team leaders, and store leadership. Jackie’s fun-loving personality, appreciation for people, and witty sense of humor created an infectious atmosphere.
Jackie enjoyed doing home renovation and restoration, unique DIY projects, sewing, diamond art and cross stitch. During football season, she could be found reluctantly sitting in front of the television watching the Lions and praying for a miracle as most the die hard “sympathizers” do. Hockey season consisted of checking out the new recruits and reminiscing about the good old days when Igor Larionov, “The Professor,” played center for The Detroit Red Wings and contributed to the to the team’s 42-year cup less drought back in 1997. Jackie was also an avid fan of Kentucky NCAA sports. She followed the University of Kentucky football team and the University of Kentucky basketball team whose strikingly handsome coach, John Calipari, seemed to attract the majority of her attention, both on and off season. Jackie played softball throughout her school age years and women’s fast pitch for several wonderful years after.
She is preceded in death by her father “Buzz” Barber, her husband James Worsham, brother-in-law Bill Knodel, nephew Adam Barber, cousin Alice Schavey, her Aunt Irene and Uncle Gene Swiatkowski, and her beloved dogs Shelbee (Shelba-Delbs) and Mister-Twist.
Jackie is survived by her mother, Loretta Barber, her daughters Jamie (Don) Bedker and Justine Parks (Ryan Dinius), sister Julie Knodel, brother Buzzy (Lisa) Barber, nephew Brandon Barber (Katie Jeffries), her granddaughters Anastasia Parks and Sydney Morford, her grandson Arthur Dinius, Jamie’s father Jim Vorac, Justine’s father Jeff Conant, the entire treasured Sniegowski clan and her beloved dog Blu.
A visitation is scheduled for Aug. 14, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. There will be a celebration held in Jackie’s honor at 601 Third St., Ludington, MI 49431, directly following the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ludington Pickle Ball Club, or the Mason County Mutts. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.