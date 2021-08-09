A visitation for Jacquelyn (Barber) Worsham is scheduled for Aug. 14, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. There will be a celebration held in Jackie’s honor at 601 Third Street, Ludington, MI 49431, directly following the visitation.
