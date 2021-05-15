James A Carey, 75, passed away on March 13, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at noon at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at 11 a.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
