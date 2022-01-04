James Alfred “Jimmy” Leonard, age 49, of Fountain, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Jimmy, also known as “Lumpy” was born on July 2, 1972, in Ludington, the son of Kenneth L. and Patsy P. (Higginbotham) Leonard, graduated from Mason County Eastern High School with the class of 1990 and began working for McCormick Sawmills in Fountain as a certified lumber grader. On Jan. 30, 2004 he married Kelly Jo Curry in Ludington and they have celebrated 17 years together.
Jimmy loved serving his community. He served with the Fountain Fire Department “officially” starting in 1990 until his medical retirement in 2007. Prior to 1990, he and his brother Kenneth helped out around the fire station in any way they could and were considered “unofficial” members. Jimmy served the department as assistant fire chief for more than 10 years. He served the Village of Fountain as chairman of the Horse Pull Association, and could be seen every year placing the flags at Memorial Day and putting up the decorations during the Christmas season. Jimmy enjoyed camping with his friends and family every summer, woodworking and working on small engines in his garage, grilling and smoking for the neighborhood, hunting and always had time to visit with friends who stopped by.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth & Patsy Leonard, and his mother-in-law Claudia Rae Curry.
He will be greatly missed by his wife Kelly Jo; son Michael John Curry; his brother Kenneth D. Leonard; his father-in-law John Curry of Free Soil; his sister-in-law Kimberly (Robert) Jozwiak of Branch; his brother-in-law Jon (Lori) Curry of Free Soil; his uncles Rich Leonard of Scottville, Roger (Lilly) Higginbotham and Gene Flathers of Washington; many cousins located in Michigan, New Jersey and Washington; several nieces and nephews and numerous great friends around the Fountain area.
A Celebration of Jimmy’s life will be held this summer with date to be announced later. Those who wish to remember Jimmy with a donation are asked to please consider his family to assist with expenses.
Please visit Jimmy’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Jimmy for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.