James Anthony Mrozik, 87, of Manistee, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, surrounded by his family.
James was born Sept. 10, 1935, in Manistee, to John S. and Isabel V. (Stelmasik) Mrozik. He graduated from Manistee High School and attended the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
In his own words:
“During my last two years at MHS, I worked at Coopers and Galloways Bakery and continued on for a year and a half after graduation. It had long been my dream to travel extensively and see as much of this world we live on as possible. My opportunity arrived when I joined the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; signing on as a porter on the Ludington Car Ferries and worked my way up to 3rd Engineer in a few years.
About this time, Arlynn Callis and I were married and had four children: two boys and two girls, all living in different parts of the country. From 1955 through 1992, I made 29 trips around the world, traveled through 110 foreign countries, countless cities, and passed through all 50 states, vacationing and traveling to and from ships all over the world. Traveling extensively through all these countries and cities, discovering the many different cultures around the globe, and eventually working my way up to the position of Chief Engineer was my dream come true.
Inclusive during my career, which spanned 38 years, I served aboard all types of ships on the oceans, Great Lakes, rivers, bays, sounds, and swamps. Having a dual license, both steam and diesel of unlimited horsepower and being recognized worldwide has allowed me some strange adventures indeed. I spent six years delivering live ammo into the war zone during the Vietnam War and considerable time aboard monster tankers carrying jet airplane fuel during Desert Storm. Another unforgettable experience was my first Great Lakes Frieghter, The Edmund Fitzgerald, which most of you may recall, went down with all hands lost on November 10, 1975. I left the ship on November 5, 1975, to catch a freighter in San Francisco.
In the mid 80s, my marriage to Arlynn ended. In 1989 I married Jane Ann Cline Laurimore.”
Jim also worked at the Crane Women’s Correctional Facility in Coldwater as a power plant operator. He retired in 1990. Eventually, he moved back to Manistee where he was born and raised and had a very happy childhood. When he was a young lad, he worked on the fish tug Bob Richard which was owned by the Berquist family. Jim spent many happy hours playing on the fish tug docks, in the sand dunes, and on the river with his neighborhood gang of friends.
He had a lifelong love of the water, being on it, in it, or next to it. He owned many different boats and loved the big lake fishing for salmon, steelhead, and brown trout. His first fish caught on Lake Michigan was a 29-pound, 2-ounce brown trout, which was the 3rd largest caught in 1998.
He also collected fishing reels, jackknives, and BB guns. Jim was also in the antique business with his wife Janice for about 10 years. He was also an avid reader of mystery books and loved country music.
He is survived by his children Susan (Joe) Boyd, Michael (Candace) Mrozik, Ellen (Reg) Flewelling, James Mrozik, stepson Peter (Sherrie) Laurimore, and stepdaughter Jennifer Ciesiolka; his twin sisters Jean (Bob) Anderson and Jane Kolinski; brother John (Heather) Mrozik; grandchildren Brock (Ashley) Flewelling, Alexandria (Scott) McDonald, Josie (Ryan) Grabb, Shannon Mrozik, Gunner Mrozik, Mallory Mrozik, and James Francisco; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Isabel Mrozik; his in-laws; his wife Janice Mrozik; the mother of his children Arlynn Mrozik; brother-in-law Paul Kolinski; and son-in-law Carl Ciesiolka.
Cremation has taken place and a private memorial will be held at a later date.
