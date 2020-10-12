James Anton Dancz, aged 76, of Scottville, passed away Oct. 10, 2020. James was born on Dec. 5, 1943 in Ludington, the son of Frank and Margaret “Margie” (Wisniewski) Dancz of Scottville.
James is survived by two brothers Dennis Dancz of Scottville and Brant (Joan) Dancz of Ludington, as well as various nieces, nephews, and cousins. James was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Margie Dancz, brother Richard Dancz and sister-in-law Jean Dancz.
Although James was never married and did not have children, he knew love and loss; pain and compassion and suffering and kindness. Our family would like to thank all the kind and compassionate staff at various assisted living homes that helped him live a fuller and more meaningful life. James loved reading, watching the Detroit Tigers and arts and crafts. He will be remembered for his smile, gentleness, humor and an uncanny ability to recall his friends and family’s birthdates and anniversaries.
No Services are planned for James at this time and burial will take place next to his parents in Pere Marquette Cemetery in Ludington.
Please visit James memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of James for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.