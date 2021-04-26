James died peacefully at home with his loving family by his side.
James was born in Battle Creek to Thelma Long and was later adopted by Thomas and Phyllis Orr.
He worked as a general laborer the majority of his adult life. He moved to Baldwin where he married his lifelong love, Fran Orr. Together they had three children Jeff (Sharon) Orr of Ludington, Angela (James) Reterstoff of Scottville and James T. Orr Jr., who proceeded him in death. He is survived by grandchildren Alexis and Bailey Reterstoff, Heather Johnson of Muskegon and Sean and Melissa Schmitz of Ludington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-laws.
There will be a memorial service later this summer.