James Clare Shull, 80, of Hart, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. He was born April 6, 1941, in Hart, the third child of Carlton and Lucille (Cargill) Shull.
Jim graduated in 1960 from Hart High School and a week later took over the farm in Elbridge Township, from a brother partnership, his father Carlton and his uncle Clare. Jim attended Michigan State University in the winters of 1960 and 1961, taking courses in agriculture.
Jim’s farming operation has included raising fruits, vegetables, grains and beef cattle. In his off time he enjoyed hunting and fishing on the 600-acre farm that has been in the Shull family for more than 100 years.
In the early 1900s the Shull farmhouse served as a hardware/grocery store for the white and Native American families. His grandfather Henry hired the neighborhood Native Americans to cut firewood to sell to the Hart, Shelby and Walkerville areas for this was the main source of heat at the time.
They always left the larger trees for their sugar bush operation, which produced 500 gallons of syrup. Grandfather Henry and Grandmother Maude raised 12 children in the house, which leaves a lot of memories to the land and the house.
Jim had been past chairman of the Oceana Electric Co-op and when the co-op merged, he was the director of the Great Lakes Energy Board. He had also been active on past township boards as trustee and supervisor, and on the Asparagus MACMA and Asparagus Advisory Board.
Jim and his wife, Evalyn, attended First Baptist Church of Hart.
Jim is survived by his wife Evalyn Shull; daughter Kristy (Tom) Harrington of Erie, Colorado; son Jason (Maria) Shull of Scottsdale, Arizona; grandkids Jackson Harrington, Maximus Shull, Maria Bella Shull and Madonna Shull; brother and sister-in-law Richard and Betty Gorenflo; and, sister-in-law Phyllis Peters.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Gary Shull and Monte Shull.
Jim’s family wishes to acknowledge Pastor Ryan, EMS and the community for their unwavering love, support, grace and prayers during this tremendously difficult time. Special thanks to Lee Harvey and Diana Routley.
Memorial services and interment in Elbridge Township Cemetery will be conducted privately.
