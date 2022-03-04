James D. Stringham, age 73, of Ludington passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022. He was born May 26, 1948 in Lansing to Charles and Florence (Forcheck) Stringham. Jim graduated from Eastern High School in Lansing in 1966. He played baseball in high school and into his adulthood he continued to play and enjoy the game. He went on to work for GM and retired from there after 30 years with the company.
Jim married Glory Jean Fleming on Nov. 3, 1990, in Laingsburg. In his spare time Jim enjoyed woodworking, fishing and playing golf. He loved the outdoors, especially the beach, and he loved to take a swim every day in the summer. Jim was a very social person. He often would take walks down a fishing pier or along a stream and instantly make friends with the folks fishing there.
He liked to take trips to the state park to visit with folks or even just to count cars.
Jim will be greatly missed by his wife Glory; his children Shawn (Kevin) Gorney of Onondaga, Jill Foco of Midland and Scott (Amanda) Stringham of Clinton Township; his stepchildren Gina (Dale) Bodiford and Erik Christensen; his six grandchildren Heath (Sarah), Hannah (Craig), Grace, Victoria, Cora and Lacy (Jason); his seven great-grandchildren Gavin, Alaina, Kesson, Autumn, Emrick, Maxine and Reginald; his siblings Sue (Calvin) Lane and Chuck Stringham; his nieces; nephews; and, many good friends.
Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his former wife Vicki Stringham.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington.
Family will greet friends starting at noon.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.