James E. Shorts, age 79, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. He was born July 3, 1941, in Ludington to Edward and Dorothy (Fischer) Shorts.
Jim graduated from Ludington High School in 1959. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. Jim married the love of his life, Janis M. Koudelka on July 26, 1968, at the Methodist church in Ludington. Jim worked as a supervisor for Martin-Merritta until his retirement in 1999. He loved spending time with family and friends. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and travel. He was a member of the American Legion, the Ludington Boat Club and the Community Church.
Jim will be greatly missed by his wife of 52 years Janis; his daughter Kelly Shorts of Farmington Hills; his grandchildren Jacob and Megan McCann; his sister Mary Wikarejczak of Arizona; his brother and sister-in-law Dennis (Vicki) Koudelka of Ludington; and, many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Dana (Kevin) McCann; his brother and sister-in-law Robert (Cheryl) Shorts; his sister and brother-in-law Patricia (Robert) Wilson; and, brother-in-law David Wikarejczak.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be directed donor’s local animal shelter or Lakeshore Food Club.
