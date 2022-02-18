James Earl Johnson, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
James was born on Aug. 6, 1947, in Ludington to Burton Elmore Johnson and Viola Mae (Wilcox) Johnson.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for several years. He was employed by Miller Brothers Oil.
Jim enjoyed having a coffee or a Coke at a downtown restaurant, and he also enjoyed travelling.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Samuel and Roger Johnson.
He is survived by his sister Linda Nash and several nieces and nephews.
According to Jim’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a graveside service held at Lakeview Cemetery on Thursday, April 21, 2022, starting at 1 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.