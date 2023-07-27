James Edward McCarthy, 76, of Ludington, passed away on July 24, 2023, at U of M Hospital. He was born April 28, 1947. James graduated from St. Simons High School and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam Era.
James married Mary (Sherlock) on Sept. 21, 1968. Together they had two sons Darren (Jody) McCarthy and Shawn McCarthy. He is also survived by his grandsons Luke (Devin) McCarthy, Austin McCarthy and Evan McCarthy; and great-granddaughters Madeline and Murphy McCarthy. He is also survived by his sister Kathy (Jim) Hansen; two brothers-in-law John (Pat) Sherlock and Steven (Michele) Sherlock; life friend and “brother” Michael Payment; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle (Margaret) McCarthy.
As per James wishes no service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.