James Edwin Schram, 80, of Pentwater, sadly passed away Sunday, July 23, at Royal View Assisted Living Facility in Canadian Lakes, surrounded by those that loved him.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held on Friday, July 28, at Park Place event venue, 310 N. Rush St., in Pentwater from noon until 3 p.m.
Jim was born Jan. 27, 1943, in Kalamazoo, the son of Edwin and Ethel (Finewood) Schram. He graduated from Portage High School in 1960, then continued his education by attending Western Michigan University where he earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education. He taught in Bangkok, Thailand, after graduating and then at Lansing Community College and Grand Ledge High School for over 20 years, helping young men and women develop their skills in woodshop, welding and drafting. He loved his students and fellow faculty and took great pride in his own building projects after the workdays were done.
Jim married Barbara (Barb) Hamlin in 1964 and had two daughters, Jane (Pat) and Jennifer (Tom). After divorcing in 1984, he met Mary Margaret (Peg) Blackstone in Pentwater and they were married in 1987 until she passed away in 2001. Jim had four stepchildren with Peg: Steve (Sandy), Paul (Mary), Sheri (Mike) and Robert (Toni). Jim met Debra (Deb) Bomia and they were married in Pentwater in 2005. He had three stepchildren with Deb: Tracey (Kurt), Sara, and Erik (Amber). Jim has many grandchildren and he was proud of them all. He is also survived by two brothers, John (Luba) and David (Amy Oswald). He was preceded in death by his close sister Barb (Norm).
Jim was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. He also loved to play golf and for many years spent every weekday morning golfing with his best friends. He was the Commodore at Pentwater Yacht Club and remained involved in PYC for many years.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Flowers will be received by family from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Celebration of Life.