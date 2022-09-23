James “Jimmy” Glen Demmon passed away at his home on Saturday, Sept. 17, after living several years with Parkinsons. He was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Grand Rapids and was adopted by Glen and Helen Demmon of Hart.
He spent his last few years enjoying the friendships of the staff and friends where he lived at the AFC home in Scottville. He loved going on outings to Lake Michigan, Goodwill and
McDonalds. He had a great memory of relatives, neighbors and families he knew in his lifetime. He would say often “write names” and the lists were started and saved. He also had a love of “oldies” and knew many songs and who sang them.
He is survived by his sister Patty Campbell; his nieces Kristy Sauser, Angela Bromley and Lori (and Travis) Johnson, along with 10 great-nieces and nephews and extended relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents Glen and Helen Demmon.
A graveside service is being planned for a later date. No flowers necessary!!!
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Crystal Valley Care Fund, www.crystalvalleycarefund.org or Harbor Hospice, www.harborhospicemi.org.