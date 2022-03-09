James Joseph Berger, 78, of Ludington, formerly of Grand Haven, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Jim was born on April 20, 1943, in Muskegon, the son of Joseph and Ruth (Morgan) Berger. He excelled in academics, graduating from Muskegon High School with the class of 1960 and later, Michigan State University with a degree in accounting. Jim retired from Great Lakes Casting where he was the vice president of finance.
Jim was a Michigan State fan (go Green!) and an avid golfer. He enjoyed spending time at the beach and would often be seen quenching his thirst with a nice refreshing soda.
Jim is survived by his sons Rob (Jillian) Berger and Joe (Lisa) Berger, both of Grand Rapids; sister Jean Carey of Muskegon; and grandchildren Jacob, Olivia and Sophia Berger.
Besides his parents Jim was preceded in death by his sister Joan Adams.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. He will be laid to rest at Lake Forest Cemetery in Grand Haven. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Association.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Jim at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.