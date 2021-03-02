James L. Sorensen, age 74, of Ludington passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. He was born July 8, 1946, in Muskegon to Ludwig and Elaine (Douglas) Sorensen. After high school, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country for two years as an electrician. When he returned home, he continued to work in the electrical field for the mines in the Upper Peninsula. He retired from GM after over 25 years with the company.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and watching movies, especially John Wayne. He enjoyed a good Friday fish fry and a game of cribbage whenever he was able. He loved to take his wife June dancing, which he was very good at according to her. Jim was a member of the Elks Club, the American Legion and he enjoyed volunteering at the Salvation Army.
Jim is survived by his wife June; his children Daniel (Deborah) Sorensen, Jan (Jeremy) Levi, Katie (Michael) Lee, Jimmy Sorensen and Sara Sorensen; his 14 grandchildren Max, Corin, Ilia, Jonah, Kieren, Jaina, Gracie, Simon, Evan, Natalie, Adam, Emily, Blaze and James; his sisters Sandy, Judy and Carol; and, his many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister Joyce.
A funeral with military honors will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 12 p.m. Jim will be laid to rest near his mother in the spring at Sunrise Memorial in Muskegon.
Memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be directed to the Salvation Army.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.