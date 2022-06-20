James Lee Vorac, age 65, of Ludington passed away at his home with his daughter Rachel by his side. He was born Feb. 15, 1957, in Ludington to Herbert and Donna (Hollinshead) Vorac.
He graduated from Ludington High School in 1976. Jim married Jean Ann Stever in 1984. He worked in environmental services for Memorial Medical Center (Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital) for more htan 25 years. He was so beloved that during his time, Jim’s coworkers dubbed Jim Vorac Day, a day to celebrate him and his hard work and dedication to being a team player.
Jim was a kind and loving man. He was a very talented fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman. He was a very creative and detail oriented person. He could look at an object and go home a recreate it perfectly to his specific needs. In his spare time, Jim also greatly enjoyed his motorcycle, going for a drive, spending time with family and friends.
Jim was a lifetime member of the DBA (Dear Brothers Association) and a member of the Moose Lodge.
Jim will be greatly missed by his significant other of 26 years Debbie Bowden; his daughters Rachel (Zachery) Shafer and Jamie (Don) Bedker; his sister Connie (Jeff) Cormany; brother-in-law Eric (Christine) Stever; and, granddaughter Sydney.
Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law Ginger and Tom Newell.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 24, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Jim’s memory may be directed to the DBA, 6629 Linden Road, Ludington MI 49431.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.